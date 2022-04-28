Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Co Q1 Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.90 0.02 -0.16 -0.02 0.15 EPS Actual 0.67 0.05 0.89 0.15 0.11 Revenue Estimate 2.15B 1.34B 1.22B 1.19B 1.38B Revenue Actual 2.57B 1.33B 1.23B 1.21B 1.44B

To track all earnings releases for JinkoSolar Holding Co visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.