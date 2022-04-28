Recap: JinkoSolar Holding Co Q1 Earnings

JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JinkoSolar Holding Co missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.1 versus an estimate of $0.6.
Revenue was up $1.12 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 3.66% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JinkoSolar Holding Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.90
|0.02
|-0.16
|-0.02
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.05
|0.89
|0.15
|0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|2.15B
|1.34B
|1.22B
|1.19B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.57B
|1.33B
|1.23B
|1.21B
|1.44B
To track all earnings releases for JinkoSolar Holding Co visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.