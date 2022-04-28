Nokia: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nokia NOK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Nokia beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.07.

Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nokia's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.07 0.05 0.01 EPS Actual 0.15 0.09 0.11 0.08 Revenue Estimate 7.46B 6.49B 6.16B 5.83B Revenue Actual 7.34B 6.37B 6.40B 6.12B

To track all earnings releases for Nokia visit their earnings calendar here.

