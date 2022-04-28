Old Republic Intl: Q1 Earnings Insights

Old Republic Intl ORI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Old Republic Intl missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $0.63 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Old Republic Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.60
|0.53
|0.46
|EPS Actual
|0.88
|0.79
|0.73
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|2.19B
|1.86B
|1.71B
|1.72B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.21B
|2.13B
|1.98B
To track all earnings releases for Old Republic Intl visit their earnings calendar here.
