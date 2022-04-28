FirstCash Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

FirstCash Hldgs FCFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FirstCash Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 10.28%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.07.
Revenue was up $268.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39 which was followed by a 2.42% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FirstCash Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.13
|0.81
|0.61
|0.71
|EPS Actual
|1.52
|0.84
|0.71
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|443.03M
|410.78M
|377.40M
|363.00M
|Revenue Actual
|501.77M
|399.67M
|389.58M
|407.94M
To track all earnings releases for FirstCash Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.