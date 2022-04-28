Carpenter Tech: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carpenter Tech CRS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Carpenter Tech beat estimated earnings by 25.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $137.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Carpenter Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate -0.62 -0.31 -0.50 -0.57 EPS Actual -0.58 -0.28 -0.28 -0.54 Revenue Estimate 381.54M 420.42M 372.81M 368.43M Revenue Actual 396.00M 387.60M 421.60M 351.90M

To track all earnings releases for Carpenter Tech visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.