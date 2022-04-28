Carpenter Tech: Q3 Earnings Insights

Carpenter Tech CRS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Carpenter Tech beat estimated earnings by 25.93%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.27.
Revenue was up $137.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Carpenter Tech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.62
|-0.31
|-0.50
|-0.57
|EPS Actual
|-0.58
|-0.28
|-0.28
|-0.54
|Revenue Estimate
|381.54M
|420.42M
|372.81M
|368.43M
|Revenue Actual
|396.00M
|387.60M
|421.60M
|351.90M
