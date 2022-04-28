Schneider National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Schneider National SNDR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Schneider National beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.54.
Revenue was up $392.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 2.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Schneider National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.64
|0.52
|0.41
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.62
|0.60
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|1.52B
|1.40B
|1.25B
|1.18B
|Revenue Actual
|1.57B
|1.45B
|1.36B
|1.23B
