Recap: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.02%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.84.
Revenue was up $35.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.54
|-1.57
|-1.6
|-1.75
|EPS Actual
|-1.69
|-1.51
|-1.3
|-1.64
|Revenue Estimate
|233.62M
|218.69M
|193.18M
|168.74M
|Revenue Actual
|258.54M
|187.63M
|220.55M
|177.57M
