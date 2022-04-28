Recap: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 19.02%, reporting an EPS of $-1.49 versus an estimate of $-1.84.

Revenue was up $35.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.54 -1.57 -1.6 -1.75 EPS Actual -1.69 -1.51 -1.3 -1.64 Revenue Estimate 233.62M 218.69M 193.18M 168.74M Revenue Actual 258.54M 187.63M 220.55M 177.57M

