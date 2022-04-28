Recap: Civista Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Civista Bancshares CIVB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Civista Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.63.
Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.51% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Civista Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.61
|0.62
|0.57
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.64
|0.59
|0.68
|Revenue Estimate
|30.82M
|30.91M
|33.31M
|32.84M
|Revenue Actual
|30.13M
|30.86M
|32.87M
|33.02M
To track all earnings releases for Civista Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.