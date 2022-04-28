Recap: Civista Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Civista Bancshares CIVB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Civista Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.57 versus an estimate of $0.63.

Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 1.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Civista Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.62 0.57 0.68 EPS Actual 0.73 0.64 0.59 0.68 Revenue Estimate 30.82M 30.91M 33.31M 32.84M Revenue Actual 30.13M 30.86M 32.87M 33.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.