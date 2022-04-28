QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Recap: Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Earnings

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 9:34 AM | 1 min read

 

Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.47.

Revenue was up $16.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.34 1.52 1.56 1.43
EPS Actual 1.54 1.65 1.80 1.77
Revenue Estimate 350.11M 354.49M 353.03M 355.41M
Revenue Actual 373.11M 362.51M 371.24M 357.19M

To track all earnings releases for Cullen/Frost Bankers visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews