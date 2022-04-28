Recap: Cullen/Frost Bankers Q1 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cullen/Frost Bankers beat estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.5 versus an estimate of $1.47.
Revenue was up $16.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 3.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cullen/Frost Bankers's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.34
|1.52
|1.56
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.54
|1.65
|1.80
|1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|350.11M
|354.49M
|353.03M
|355.41M
|Revenue Actual
|373.11M
|362.51M
|371.24M
|357.19M
To track all earnings releases for Cullen/Frost Bankers visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.