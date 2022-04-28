Recap: Kearny Financial Q3 Earnings

Kearny Financial KRNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $96.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.22
|0.21
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.28
|0.24
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|49.12M
|48.22M
|46.51M
|44.15M
|Revenue Actual
|48.69M
|49.59M
|48.16M
|47.63M
