Silicom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Silicom SILC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Earnings
Silicom beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.45
|0.34
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.52
|0.42
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|34.74M
|32.07M
|29.01M
|28.25M
|Revenue Actual
|36.30M
|32.88M
|30.28M
|29.00M
