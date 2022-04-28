Silicom: Q1 Earnings Insights

Silicom SILC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Silicom beat estimated earnings by 7.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $3.07 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.21% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Silicom's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.45 0.34 0.35 EPS Actual 0.65 0.52 0.42 0.42 Revenue Estimate 34.74M 32.07M 29.01M 28.25M Revenue Actual 36.30M 32.88M 30.28M 29.00M

