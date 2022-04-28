CyberOptics: Q1 Earnings Insights

CyberOptics CYBE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CyberOptics beat estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $6.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CyberOptics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.43
|0.29
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.45
|0.63
|0.41
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|20.87M
|26.47M
|21.91M
|16.95M
|Revenue Actual
|22.08M
|27.76M
|25.20M
|17.73M
To track all earnings releases for CyberOptics visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews