CyberOptics: Q1 Earnings Insights

CyberOptics CYBE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CyberOptics beat estimated earnings by 27.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $6.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CyberOptics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.43 0.29 0.13 EPS Actual 0.45 0.63 0.41 0.19 Revenue Estimate 20.87M 26.47M 21.91M 16.95M Revenue Actual 22.08M 27.76M 25.20M 17.73M

