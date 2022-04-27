Fair Isaac: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fair Isaac FICO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM.
Earnings
Fair Isaac beat estimated earnings by 25.47%, reporting an EPS of $4.68 versus an estimate of $3.73.
Revenue was up $25.83 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 16.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.36
|3.13
|2.76
|2.59
|EPS Actual
|3.70
|3.92
|3.38
|3.06
|Revenue Estimate
|327.90M
|346.81M
|328.52M
|323.25M
|Revenue Actual
|322.36M
|334.58M
|338.18M
|331.36M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Fair Isaac management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $16.08 and $16.08 per share.
