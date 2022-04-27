Fair Isaac: Q2 Earnings Insights

Fair Isaac FICO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Fair Isaac beat estimated earnings by 25.47%, reporting an EPS of $4.68 versus an estimate of $3.73.

Revenue was up $25.83 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.34 which was followed by a 16.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Fair Isaac's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 3.36 3.13 2.76 2.59 EPS Actual 3.70 3.92 3.38 3.06 Revenue Estimate 327.90M 346.81M 328.52M 323.25M Revenue Actual 322.36M 334.58M 338.18M 331.36M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Fair Isaac management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $16.08 and $16.08 per share.

