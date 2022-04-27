Churchill Downs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Churchill Downs CHDN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Churchill Downs beat estimated earnings by 11.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.06.
Revenue was up $39.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Churchill Downs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.47
|2.52
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|1.27
|1.61
|3.08
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|364.21M
|406.76M
|478.63M
|287.45M
|Revenue Actual
|364.80M
|393.00M
|515.10M
|324.30M
To track all earnings releases for Churchill Downs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.