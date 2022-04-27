Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Ford Motor F reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.27 -0.10 0.21 EPS Actual 0.26 0.51 0.13 0.89 Revenue Estimate 35.52B 32.54B 23.84B 32.23B Revenue Actual 35.26B 33.21B 24.13B 33.55B

To track all earnings releases for Ford Motor visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.