Recap: Ford Motor Q1 Earnings

Ford Motor F reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ford Motor beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $1.44 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 9.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ford Motor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|0.27
|-0.10
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.51
|0.13
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|35.52B
|32.54B
|23.84B
|32.23B
|Revenue Actual
|35.26B
|33.21B
|24.13B
|33.55B
