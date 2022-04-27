Recap: Amgen Q1 Earnings

Amgen AMGN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amgen beat estimated earnings by 2.41%, reporting an EPS of $4.25 versus an estimate of $4.15.
Revenue was up $337.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 7.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amgen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.12
|4.27
|4.06
|4.05
|EPS Actual
|4.36
|4.67
|4.38
|3.70
|Revenue Estimate
|6.88B
|6.68B
|6.43B
|6.25B
|Revenue Actual
|6.85B
|6.71B
|6.53B
|5.90B
To track all earnings releases for Amgen visit their earnings calendar here.
