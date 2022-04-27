Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Scientific Games Stock In The Last 10 Years

Scientific Games SGMS has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 7.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.09%. Currently, Scientific Games has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In SGMS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SGMS stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $5,645.18 today based on a price of $57.35 for SGMS at the time of writing.

Scientific Games's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

