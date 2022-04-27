Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Snap-on Stock In The Last 20 Years

Snap-on SNA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.96% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.13%. Currently, Snap-on has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion.

Buying $100 In SNA: If an investor had bought $100 of SNA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $678.72 today based on a price of $222.59 for SNA at the time of writing.

Snap-on's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.