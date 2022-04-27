QQQ
T-Mobile US Shares Gain On Q1 Performance; Boosting Sprint Merger Synergies Outlook

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 27, 2022 11:43 AM | 1 min read
  • T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $20.12 billion, beating the consensus of $20.11 billion. EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.32.
  • Service revenues of $15.1 billion grew 7% Y/Y, including Postpaid service revenue growth of 9%.
  • T-Mobile added 348 thousand postpaid net accounts and 1.3 million postpaid net customer additions. T-Mobile added 589 thousand postpaid phone net customer additions.
  • T-Mobile added 338 thousand high-speed internet net customers.
  • Core Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 billion grew 10% Y/Y.
  • T-Mobile generated $1.65 billion in free cash flow.
  • CEO Mike Sievert said, "T-Mobile continues to be the growth leader in this industry, with another beat and raise quarter that delivered front-of-the-pack postpaid, new account, and broadband customer results."
  • 2022 Outlook: T-Mobile raised the Sprint merger synergies guidance range to $5.2 billion - $5.4 billion, up from the previous $5.0 billion - $5.3 billion.
  • T-Mobile saw Postpaid net customer additions of 5.3 million - 5.8 million, up from the prior 5.0 million - 5.5 million.
  • T-Mobile saw a free cash flow of $7.2 billion - $7.6 billion, up from $7.1 billion - $7.6 billion.
  • Price Action: TMUS shares traded higher by 4.59% at $130.69 on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

