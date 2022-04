Gilead Sciences's Earnings Outlook

Gilead Sciences GILD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gilead Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.80.

Gilead Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.89, which was followed by a 3.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gilead Sciences's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.58 1.74 1.73 2.09 EPS Actual 0.69 2.65 1.87 2.08 Price Change % -3.87% -3.65% -2.21% -0.58%

Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences were trading at $61.77 as of April 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.62%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Gilead Sciences visit their earnings calendar on our site.

