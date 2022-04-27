QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Kraft Heinz Q1 Earnings Beat Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 27, 2022 10:17 AM | 1 min read
  • Kraft Heinz Co KHC reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.5% year-on-year to $6.04 billion, beating the consensus of $5.83 billion.
  • Sales in the U.S. fell 8.5% Y/Y, International rose 3.6%, and Canada fell 1.5%.
  • Gross profit decreased by 12.3% Y/Y to $1.9 billion, with the margin contracting 250 points to 31.9%.
  • Operating margin for the quarter was 18.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 2.4% to $1.1 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA fell 15.1% to $1.3 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.60 beat the analyst consensus of $0.53.
  • Kraft Heinz held $2.98 billion in cash and equivalents as of March 26, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $486 million.
  • Outlook: Kraft Heinz raised its FY22 organic net sales outlook to a mid-single-digit percentage (prior view: low-single-digit percentage growth)
  • It continues to expect FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 billion - $6.0 billion.
  • Price Action: KHC shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $42.86 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance