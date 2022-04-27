Recap: Surmodics Q2 Earnings

Surmodics SRDX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.34.
Revenue was down $8.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.31
|-0.25
|-0.17
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.17
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|23.71M
|23.06M
|23.31M
|32.95M
|Revenue Actual
|23.00M
|23.97M
|23.87M
|34.99M
