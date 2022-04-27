Recap: Surmodics Q2 Earnings

Surmodics SRDX reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surmodics beat estimated earnings by 35.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was down $8.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.88% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surmodics's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.31 -0.25 -0.17 0.63 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.10 -0.17 0.62 Revenue Estimate 23.71M 23.06M 23.31M 32.95M Revenue Actual 23.00M 23.97M 23.87M 34.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.