Recap: Penske Automotive Group Q1 Earnings

Penske Automotive Group PAG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Penske Automotive Group beat estimated earnings by 26.26%, reporting an EPS of $4.76 versus an estimate of $3.77.
Revenue was up $1.20 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.41 which was followed by a 4.79% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Penske Automotive Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.69
|3.54
|2.12
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|4.10
|4.46
|4.47
|2.26
|Revenue Estimate
|6.22B
|6.41B
|6.01B
|5.53B
|Revenue Actual
|6.30B
|6.50B
|6.99B
|5.77B
To track all earnings releases for Penske Automotive Group visit their earnings calendar here.
