Recap: Dana Q1 Earnings

Dana DAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dana beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $217.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dana's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.48
|0.53
|0.47
|EPS Actual
|0
|0.41
|0.59
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|2.17B
|2.09B
|2.11B
|2.01B
|Revenue Actual
|2.27B
|2.20B
|2.21B
|2.26B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Dana management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.05 and $1.55 per share.
