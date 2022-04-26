Recap: Aware Q1 Earnings

Aware AWRE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aware beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.09.

Revenue was up $273.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

