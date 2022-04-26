Recap: Capital One Financial Q1 Earnings

Capital One Financial COF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Capital One Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.31%, reporting an EPS of $5.62 versus an estimate of $5.44.
Revenue was up $1.06 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 4.77% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital One Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.30
|5.38
|4.61
|4.17
|EPS Actual
|5.41
|6.86
|7.71
|7.03
|Revenue Estimate
|7.92B
|7.44B
|7.09B
|6.98B
|Revenue Actual
|8.12B
|7.83B
|7.37B
|7.11B
