Alphabet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alphabet GOOGL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Alphabet missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $24.62 versus an estimate of $26.11.
Revenue was up $12.70 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.37 which was followed by a 7.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Alphabet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|27.32
|23.48
|19.21
|15.82
|EPS Actual
|30.69
|27.99
|27.26
|26.29
|Revenue Estimate
|72.13B
|63.34B
|56.02B
|51.70B
|Revenue Actual
|75.33B
|65.12B
|61.88B
|55.31B
To track all earnings releases for Alphabet visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings