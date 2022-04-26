Alphabet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alphabet GOOGL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Alphabet missed estimated earnings by 5.71%, reporting an EPS of $24.62 versus an estimate of $26.11.

Revenue was up $12.70 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $3.37 which was followed by a 7.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Alphabet's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 27.32 23.48 19.21 15.82 EPS Actual 30.69 27.99 27.26 26.29 Revenue Estimate 72.13B 63.34B 56.02B 51.70B Revenue Actual 75.33B 65.12B 61.88B 55.31B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.