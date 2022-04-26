Recap: Microsoft Q3 Earnings

Microsoft MSFT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

Microsoft beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $2.18.

Revenue was up $7.65 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 2.31 2.07 1.90 1.78 EPS Actual 2.48 2.27 2.17 1.95 Revenue Estimate 50.88B 43.97B 44.10B 41.03B Revenue Actual 51.73B 45.32B 46.15B 41.71B

