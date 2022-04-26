Recap: Microsoft Q3 Earnings

Microsoft MSFT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Microsoft beat estimated earnings by 1.83%, reporting an EPS of $2.22 versus an estimate of $2.18.
Revenue was up $7.65 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 2.85% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Microsoft's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.31
|2.07
|1.90
|1.78
|EPS Actual
|2.48
|2.27
|2.17
|1.95
|Revenue Estimate
|50.88B
|43.97B
|44.10B
|41.03B
|Revenue Actual
|51.73B
|45.32B
|46.15B
|41.71B
To track all earnings releases for Microsoft visit their earnings calendar here.
