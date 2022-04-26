Novartis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Novartis NVS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Novartis beat estimated earnings by 1.39%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.44.
Revenue was up $120.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Novartis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.42
|1.65
|1.52
|1.59
|EPS Actual
|1.40
|1.71
|1.66
|1.52
|Revenue Estimate
|13.30B
|13.03B
|12.51B
|12.51B
|Revenue Actual
|13.23B
|13.03B
|12.96B
|12.41B
