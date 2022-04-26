Recap: Ecolab Q1 Earnings

Ecolab ECL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Earnings
Ecolab reported in-line EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.82.
Revenue was up $382.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ecolab's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|1.31
|1.20
|0.81
|EPS Actual
|1.28
|1.38
|1.22
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|3.29B
|3.28B
|3.11B
|2.88B
|Revenue Actual
|3.37B
|3.32B
|3.16B
|2.88B
