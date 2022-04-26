Recap: First Merchants Q1 Earnings

First Merchants FRME reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

First Merchants beat estimated earnings by 4.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.91 versus an estimate of $0.87.

Revenue was up $3.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 3.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at First Merchants's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.91 0.92 0.76 EPS Actual 0.89 0.98 1.03 0.91 Revenue Estimate 136.45M 133.91M 131.71M 129.94M Revenue Actual 127.12M 133.22M 135.15M 124.52M

To track all earnings releases for First Merchants visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.