Hubbell: Q1 Earnings Insights

Hubbell HUBB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Hubbell beat estimated earnings by 14.59%, reporting an EPS of $2.12 versus an estimate of $1.85.
Revenue was up $78.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.68% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hubbell's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.08
|2.34
|2.16
|1.65
|EPS Actual
|2.07
|2.24
|2.36
|1.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.22B
|1.24B
|1.17B
|1.07B
|Revenue Actual
|1.10B
|1.21B
|1.19B
|1.08B
