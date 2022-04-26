TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Insights

TransUnion TRU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransUnion beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.

Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.93 0.91 0.79 EPS Actual 0.81 1.01 0.96 0.91 Revenue Estimate 796.33M 775.87M 745.78M 703.80M Revenue Actual 789.80M 791.60M 774.20M 745.30M

To track all earnings releases for TransUnion visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.