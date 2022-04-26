TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Insights

TransUnion TRU reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransUnion beat estimated earnings by 1.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.93 versus an estimate of $0.92.
Revenue was up $176.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 5.88% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.91
|0.93
|0.91
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|0.81
|1.01
|0.96
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|796.33M
|775.87M
|745.78M
|703.80M
|Revenue Actual
|789.80M
|791.60M
|774.20M
|745.30M
