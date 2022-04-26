MSCI: Q1 Earnings Insights

MSCI MSCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MSCI beat estimated earnings by 7.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.98 versus an estimate of $2.78.

Revenue was up $81.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.48 2.41 2.30 2.26 EPS Actual 2.51 2.53 2.45 2.46 Revenue Estimate 539.14M 506.71M 486.04M 471.85M Revenue Actual 549.84M 517.10M 498.18M 478.42M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.