MSCI: Q1 Earnings Insights

MSCI MSCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MSCI beat estimated earnings by 7.19%, reporting an EPS of $2.98 versus an estimate of $2.78.
Revenue was up $81.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MSCI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.48
|2.41
|2.30
|2.26
|EPS Actual
|2.51
|2.53
|2.45
|2.46
|Revenue Estimate
|539.14M
|506.71M
|486.04M
|471.85M
|Revenue Actual
|549.84M
|517.10M
|498.18M
|478.42M
To track all earnings releases for MSCI visit their earnings calendar here.
