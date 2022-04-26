Recap: Valero Energy Q1 Earnings

Valero Energy VLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was up $17.74 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.71 0.94 0.50 -1.89 EPS Actual 2.47 1.22 0.48 -1.73 Revenue Estimate 27.34B 24.55B 22.57B 18.65B Revenue Actual 35.90B 29.52B 27.75B 20.81B

