Recap: Valero Energy Q1 Earnings

Valero Energy VLO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valero Energy beat estimated earnings by 40.85%, reporting an EPS of $2.31 versus an estimate of $1.64.
Revenue was up $17.74 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.76 which was followed by a 0.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valero Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.71
|0.94
|0.50
|-1.89
|EPS Actual
|2.47
|1.22
|0.48
|-1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|27.34B
|24.55B
|22.57B
|18.65B
|Revenue Actual
|35.90B
|29.52B
|27.75B
|20.81B
To track all earnings releases for Valero Energy visit their earnings calendar here.
