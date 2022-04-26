QQQ
Crown Holdings' Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; To Sell Transit Packaging's Kiwiplan Business

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 26, 2022 6:18 AM | 1 min read
  • Crown Holdings Inc CCK reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23.3% year-on-year to $3.2 billion, above the consensus of $2.94 billion.
  • The company attributed the sales growth to increased beverage sales unit volumes and the pass-through of higher material costs.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 9.8% Y/Y to $157 million.
  • The operating margin was 10.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.2% to $344 million.
  • The company held $389 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $2.01 beat the analyst consensus of $1.82.
  • "As expected, the Company's Transit Packaging business experienced an inflationary cost/price squeeze during the first quarter, the recovery of which we expect will begin in the second quarter," said CEO Timothy J. Donahue.
  • Additionally, Crown Holdings has entered into a definitive agreement to sell the Transit Packaging segment's Kiwiplan business. It will receive pre-tax proceeds of $182 million from the transaction.
  • Outlook: Crown sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.00 - $2.10, against the Street view of $2.06.
  • The company expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $8.00 - $8.20 versus the consensus of $8.14.
  • Price Action: CCK shares closed lower by 2.30% at $116.61 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

