$100 Invested In SVB Finl Gr 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SVB Finl Gr SIVB has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 25.3%. Currently, SVB Finl Gr has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion.

Buying $100 In SIVB: If an investor had bought $100 of SIVB stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $287.15 today based on a price of $543.31 for SIVB at the time of writing.

SVB Finl Gr's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.