Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Rises 70 Points; Eliem Therapeutics Shares Slide

U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining around 70 points on Monday.

The Dow traded up 0.12% to 33,850.34 while the NASDAQ rose 0.54% to 12,909. The S&P, however, fell 0.18% to 4,264.30.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares rose by 0.7% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX, up 52% and Gaia, Inc. GAIA up 9%.



In trading on Friday, energy shares dipped by 4.2%.



Top Headline



Coca-Cola Co KO reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Friday.

Coca-Cola reported first-quarter FY22 net revenue growth of 16% year-on-year, to $10.49 billion, beating the consensus of $9.83 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.58.

Coca-Cola expects the suspension of Russian business to affect 1% - 2% of its net revenue and operating income. The company still sees FY22 organic revenue growth of 7% - 8% and comparable EPS growth of 5% - 6%.

Equities Trading UP



Nkarta, Inc. NKTX shares shot up 112% to $16.43 after the company announced Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies of its two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019.



Shares of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM got a boost, shooting 26% to $4.19 after the company reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.



Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX shares were also up, gaining 25% to $0.9315 after the company reported it received an interim response from the OND, CDER and FDA for the company's second level of appeal of the Complete Response Letter for XPHOZAH.

Equities Trading DOWN

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. ELYM shares tumbled 56% to $2.89 after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not achieve the primary endpoint. The company also announced it elected to delay enrollment of its Phase 2a clinical trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.



Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT were down 45% to $14.58. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.



Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CRXT was down, falling 54% to $0.8251. Clarus Therapeutics reported pricing of upsized underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 5% to $96.94, while gold traded down 2% to $1,896.



Silver traded down 2.93 Monday to $23.695 while copper fell 3% to $4.4460.





Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 1.81%, London’s FTSE 100 declined 1.88%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.9%. The German DAX fell 1.54%, French CAC 40 fell 2.01% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.53%.

Construction output in the Eurozone climbed 9.4% year-over-year in February, following a revised 4.4% growth in the prior month. The Ifo Business Climate indicator for Germany increased to 91.8 in April from March’s 14-month low level of 90.8, while Spanish producer price inflation accelerated to a new record high of 46.6% year-over-year in March from a revised 41.2% in the earlier month.



Economics



The Chicago Fed National Activity Index fell to 0.44 in March from a revised reading of 0.54 in February.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' general business activity index for manufacturing in Texas fell to 1.1 in April from 8.7 in March.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 82,662,740 cases with around 1,018,330 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 43,060,080 cases and 522,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 30,349,460 COVID-19 cases with 662,700 deaths. In total, there were at least 509,613,690 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,243,540 deaths.