Sierra Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Sierra Bancorp BSRR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sierra Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 18.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.6.

Revenue was down $4.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sierra Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.63 0.66 0.63 EPS Actual 0.63 0.69 0.76 0.72 Revenue Estimate 34.43M 33.63M 34.47M 35.27M Revenue Actual 33.67M 34.25M 33.80M 35.38M

