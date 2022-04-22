Park National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Park National PRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Park National beat estimated earnings by 25.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $1.9.

Revenue was down $5.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Park National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.10 2.14 2.11 2.05 EPS Actual 2.23 2.16 2.38 2.61 Revenue Estimate 112.42M 109.25M 111.70M 114.20M Revenue Actual 115.91M 114.01M 115.09M 114.82M

To track all earnings releases for Park National visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.