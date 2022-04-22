Park National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Park National PRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Park National beat estimated earnings by 25.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.38 versus an estimate of $1.9.
Revenue was down $5.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 0.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Park National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.10
|2.14
|2.11
|2.05
|EPS Actual
|2.23
|2.16
|2.38
|2.61
|Revenue Estimate
|112.42M
|109.25M
|111.70M
|114.20M
|Revenue Actual
|115.91M
|114.01M
|115.09M
|114.82M
