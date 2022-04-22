QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Snap Shares Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 22, 2022 10:39 AM | 1 min read

Snap Inc SNAP shares are trading higher Friday. The company announced first-quarter financial results on Thursday and several analysts have adjusted price targets on the stock following the report. 

Snap said first-quarter revenue increased 38% year-over-year to $1.06 billion, which came in below the $1.07 billion estimate. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 2 cents per share, which came in below estimates for positive earnings of 1 cent per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Snap said daily active users increased 18% year-over-year to 332 million. 

Revenue is expected to grow 20% to 25% year-over-year in the second quarter. Snap said adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between breakeven and $50 million.

Related Link: Snap Shares See Volatile Afterhours Trading On Q1 Earnings Miss, Q2 Revenue Growth Outlook

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $53 to $50.
  • Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $77 to $42.
  • RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained Snap with a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $42 to $35.
  • Credit Suisse analyst Stephen Ju maintained Snap with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $88 to $77.
  • JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $47.
  • Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil maintained Snap with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $42 to $34.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $60 to $48.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained Snap with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $59 to $55.

SNAP 52-Week Range: $24.32 - $83.34

The stock was up 4.28% at $30.68 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Snap.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas