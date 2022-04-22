Verizon Communications: Q1 Earnings Insights

Verizon Communications VZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Verizon Communications reported in-line EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.35.
Revenue was up $687.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Verizon Communications's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|1.36
|1.29
|1.29
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.41
|1.37
|1.31
|Revenue Estimate
|33.89B
|33.28B
|32.68B
|32.46B
|Revenue Actual
|34.07B
|32.91B
|33.76B
|32.87B
