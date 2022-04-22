American Express: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Express AXP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American Express beat estimated earnings by 11.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.44.
Revenue was up $2.67 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|1.80
|1.58
|1.61
|EPS Actual
|2.18
|2.27
|2.80
|2.74
|Revenue Estimate
|11.50B
|10.52B
|9.54B
|9.17B
|Revenue Actual
|12.14B
|10.93B
|10.24B
|9.06B
To track all earnings releases for American Express visit their earnings calendar here..
