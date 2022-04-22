American Express: Q1 Earnings Insights

American Express AXP reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Express beat estimated earnings by 11.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.73 versus an estimate of $2.44.

Revenue was up $2.67 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.31 which was followed by a 1.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Express's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.87 1.80 1.58 1.61 EPS Actual 2.18 2.27 2.80 2.74 Revenue Estimate 11.50B 10.52B 9.54B 9.17B Revenue Actual 12.14B 10.93B 10.24B 9.06B

