Recap: AZZ Q4 Earnings

AZZ AZZ reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:11 AM.

Earnings

AZZ beat estimated earnings by 21.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.71.

Revenue was up $29.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.82 0.62 0.62 0.57 EPS Actual 0.85 0.76 0.88 0.62 Revenue Estimate 238.63M 219.95M 223.69M 207.07M Revenue Actual 231.74M 216.45M 229.83M 195.63M

