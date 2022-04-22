Recap: AZZ Q4 Earnings

AZZ AZZ reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 06:11 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AZZ beat estimated earnings by 21.13%, reporting an EPS of $0.86 versus an estimate of $0.71.
Revenue was up $29.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AZZ's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.82
|0.62
|0.62
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|0.85
|0.76
|0.88
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|238.63M
|219.95M
|223.69M
|207.07M
|Revenue Actual
|231.74M
|216.45M
|229.83M
|195.63M
