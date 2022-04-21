Recap: PPG Indus Q1 Earnings

PPG Indus PPG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PPG Indus beat estimated earnings by 22.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.12.
Revenue was up $427.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.11% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PPG Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|1.58
|2.20
|1.56
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.69
|1.94
|1.88
|Revenue Estimate
|4.04B
|4.24B
|4.33B
|3.68B
|Revenue Actual
|4.19B
|4.37B
|4.36B
|3.88B
To track all earnings releases for PPG Indus visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings