$1000 Invested In Chesapeake Energy 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

Chesapeake Energy CHK has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 61.91% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 74.96%. Currently, Chesapeake Energy has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion.

Buying $1000 In CHK: If an investor had bought $1000 of CHK stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $16,791.82 today based on a price of $90.34 for CHK at the time of writing.

Chesapeake Energy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

