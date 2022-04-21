Herc Holdings Shares Slide After Mixed Q1 Results

by

Herc Holdings Inc HRI reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25% year-on-year to $567.3 million, beating the consensus of $554.02 million. Equipment rental revenue increased 31.6% Y/Y to $526.8 million. Pricing increased 4.3% compared to the same period in 2021. Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 36.5% Y/Y to $89.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA rose 28.3% Y/Y to $236.8 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin increased 100 basis points Y/Y to 41.7%. Cash and equivalents totaled $22.8 million as of March 31, 2022. EPS of $1.95 missed the analyst consensus of $1.96. Outlook : Herc raised FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1.175 billion - $1.245 billion from the prior view of $1.075 billion - $1.175 billion. Price Action: HRI shares are trading lower by 4.76% at $150.16 on the last check Thursday.



