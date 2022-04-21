Recap: Heartland Express Q1 Earnings

Heartland Express HTLD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Heartland Express beat estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was down $1.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Heartland Express's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.26
|0.30
|0.26
|0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.31
|0.26
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|152.81M
|159.41M
|166.97M
|159.80M
|Revenue Actual
|148.14M
|152.61M
|154.13M
|152.40M
Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.
To track all earnings releases for Heartland Express visit their earnings calendar here..
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.