Recap: American National Q1 Earnings

American National AMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
American National beat estimated earnings by 15.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.73.
Revenue was down $2.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.80
|0.81
|0.77
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|0.94
|0.99
|1.03
|Revenue Estimate
|26.06M
|25.78M
|25.39M
|25.89M
|Revenue Actual
|27.95M
|28.22M
|26.91M
|28.34M
