Recap: American National Q1 Earnings

American National AMNB reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American National beat estimated earnings by 15.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.84 versus an estimate of $0.73.

Revenue was down $2.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 0.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American National's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.81 0.77 0.79 EPS Actual 1.05 0.94 0.99 1.03 Revenue Estimate 26.06M 25.78M 25.39M 25.89M Revenue Actual 27.95M 28.22M 26.91M 28.34M

To track all earnings releases for American National visit their earnings calendar here..

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.