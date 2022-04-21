Recap: Republic Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Republic Bancorp RBCAA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Republic Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 15.7%, reporting an EPS of $1.4 versus an estimate of $1.21.

Revenue was down $5.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Republic Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.80 0.90 1.11 1.80 EPS Actual 0.84 0.99 1.16 0.98 Revenue Estimate 45.78M 50.40M 55.17M 77.82M Revenue Actual 50.34M 52.31M 49.64M 67.78M

